Kejriwal an outsider who has made lives miserable: Congress' Sabharwal

The Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal is vying to reclaim the New Delhi seat, once represented by Sheila Dikshit, for his party. In an interview with Nitin Kumar, he questions claims made by his rival candidate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on issues such as pollution, and takes him on for his exorbitant use of public money on propaganda. Edited excerpts: What is your strategy to defeat Kejriwal? Kejriwal stands no chance against me.

He is an outsider in the New Delhi constituency. I was born here and lived my entire life serving the people. All the people living here are ...