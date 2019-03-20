JUST IN
Kejriwal says vote for Modi if you want your child to become a 'chowkidar'

Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said Modi wants the whole country try to become 'chowkidar' (watchman)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Taking a dig at BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that if people want their children to become watchmen, they should vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

And if they want good education, they should vote for Aam Aadmi Party, he said.

Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said Modi wants the whole country try to become 'chowkidar' (watchman).

"If people want their children to become chowkidar, they should vote for Modi but if they want their child to get good education and become doctor, engineer or lawyer, they should vote for AAP," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

On Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Since then, the BJP has stepped up its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign with the prime minister and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profiles as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.
First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 12:29 IST

