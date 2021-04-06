Kerala election 2021 LIVE: Fate of 957 candidates to be decided today

Kerala election 2021: The Kerala Assembly election will be held in a single phase today to decide the fate of 957 candidates. A total of 140 seats will go to polls across the state, and a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the is likely. An array of ministers and several sitting MLAs from both the traditional coalitions- the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) are seeking another term today.

In the Kerala assembly polls, voting will start at 8 am and end at 6 pm.

Key candidates: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, health minister KK Shailaja, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Power Minister M M Mani and Higher Education Minister KK Jaleel are among the prominent personalities trying their electoral luck from the ruling side.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, senior leaders K Muraleedharan, PT Thomas and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan are among those contesting from the fold.

The election is crucial for an array of leaders including former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who joined the saffron party recently, state president K Surendran, senior leader Shobha Surendran, Rajya Sabha members Suresh Gopi and K J Alphons and others.

