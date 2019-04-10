Left gets ready with its salvos as Wayanad voters pin their hopes on Rahul

Whatever the reasons that led Congress President Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala’s most backward district, Wayanad, the move has rekindled long-pending dreams of some people in this constituency.

With Rahul Gandhi visiting Wayanad with sister Priyanka to file his nomination on April 4, the Congress party in the state was euphoric. The district, which so far does not have a railway line, or easy access to the nearest town throughout the day, and most importantly, a medical college, is pinning its hopes on the biggest candidate it has seen to date to fulfil these wishes. "I ...