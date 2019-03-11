Letter to BS: AIADMK can now be called 'All India Appa Munnetra Khazagam'

-
It was amusing to read the Chinese Whispers item, “When Modi became ‘daddy’” (March 11). The Dravidian politics was always a bit strange and now it is turning comical. It first came up as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by various leaders and then following a vertical split, the new outfit All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) tried to give an impression that they were the real followers of the great C N Annadurai. After the demise of MGR, Anna was forgotten with J Jayalalithaa turning amma for all followers. Until her demise, it was, quite literally, the All India Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazagham.
Now that they have tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the AIADMK Minister for Dairy Development, K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, has declared Modi as their daddy (appa in Tamil) and that of our country. In 2019, the party can be now termed as the All India Appa Munnetra Khazagam. People of Tamil Nadu will get to know whether amma’s party joining appa is right or wrong on May 23.
N Nagarajan Secunderabad
