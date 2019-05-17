LIVE updates: Bengali pride is hurt, Mamata steps up attack against Modi

Today is the last day of campaigning before India faces last of the seven-phase Parties across the seven states (excluding West Bengal) will make a final push before election silence is enforced by evening. Prime Minister will Friday shift focus to Madhya Pradesh with his last rally in Khargone. On Thursday, BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur ignited a fresh controversy by claiming that Natahuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi “is and will remain a patriot”. (EC) has sought a report (it had banned her from campaigning for three days earlier for calling 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare a traitor). Meanwhile, a Delhi court has also taken cognisance of a complaint against actor-politician Kamal Haasan for terming Godse a "Hindu extremist". Expect Vidyasagar to be replaced by Godse and Gandhi for a day today.

The Congress is gearing up for its national president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in the Shimla.

Campaigning for the last phase of elections for nine seats ended in West Bengal last night. After violence was reported during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, the EC on Wednesday decided to cut short the campaign period in the state.