Lok Sabha polls 2019 LIVE: Amit Shah in MP, Rahul to hold rally in Ranchi

The BJP and the Congress are set to hold several events on Saturday with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
BJP president Amit Shah will launch a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh. The party said on Friday that over ten million of its workers will reach out to people across the country and share the "achievements" of the Narendra Modi government with them.
The rally will be carried out in more than 3,500 locations in states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be holding a rally in Ranchi along with the leaders of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) today.
Gandhi will speak at the party's Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morahbadi ground with leaders of JMM, JVM and RJD, JPCC spokesman Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo told PTI Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Construction Technology India-2019 Expo-cum-Conference in Delhi.
