- Lok Sabha poll campaign LIVE: Modi in Chhattisgarh, Bengal; Rahul in MP
- RBI rate cut fails to enliven bond yields after $100-billion G-sec blues
- New RBI chief delivers election cut for PM Modi in a surprise move
- Tata Motors, MRF, Nalco, M&M, Sun TV and UCO Bank top stocks to watch
- MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 11,000; Tata Motors tanks 28%
- MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 11,000; Tata Motors tanks 28%
- Short-term outlook for the market remains positive: Devang Shah
- Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities: Sell Crude oil, Lead
Lok Sabha poll campaign LIVE: Modi in Chhattisgarh, Bengal; Rahul in MP
PM Narendra Modi, with rallies in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, with rally in Madhya Pradesh, will look to appease supporters before Lok Sabha elections 2019
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address two rallies on Friday -- one each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal -- while Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address ‘Kisan Abhar’ rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
Narendra Modi's Chhattisgarh rally will take place at around 10:30 am in Kodatarai village of Raigarh, while his third rally in Bengal will be held in Churabhandar of Jalpaiguri district’s Maynaguri block at around 3:30 pm.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Bhopal at around 1 pm where he is expected to announce a number of agricultural sops for farmers, should his party come to power at the Centre after Lok Sabha elections 2019. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Cabinet colleagues would also be present at the rally.
After addressing his two rallies, Modi will begin his two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Friday. He will reach Guwahati today and address a public rally on Saturday.
The prime minister's two rallies and Gandhi's Bhopal rally would look to energise their respective party workers and appease supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
The prime minister's two rallies and Gandhi's Bhopal rally would look to energise their respective party workers and appease supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Catch all the live updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More