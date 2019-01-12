JUST IN
Rivals SP, BSP unite in bid to beat Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections
LIVE: BSP-SP to contest in 38 seats each in UP; Amethi, Rae Bareli excluded

SP and BSP arithmetic is always in favour of their alliance, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on SP-BSP alliance. Catch LIVE updates

Political parties are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections with some are all set to announce their seat-sharing arithmetic and alliance partners and the star campaigners opinionating their ideas of a better India. Today, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati announced their alliance for 2019 polls,  while Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at a Dubai University. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will address the BJP National Executive later in the day.

While addressing a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it's "undeclared emergency in BJP rule". "It was declared an emergency during Congress rule, today it's an undeclared emergency in BJP rule".


During the presser, Mayawati said BSP, SP would contest from 38 seats each. Rae Bareli and Amethi have been left for the Congress party.

Track LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 campaigns

BJP govt is communalising athmosphere in Uttar Pradesh to distract public from real issues: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav starts speaking after Mayawati declares seat-sharing arrangement

Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP: BSP and SP will fight in 38 seats; 2 seats left for other parties; Amethi and Rae Bareilly given to Congress

BSP Chief Mayawati: We won't gain anything by including Congress in our alliance. Both BSP and SP have experienced in the past that Congress's vote is not transferrable.

SP-BSP have finalised a seat sharing arrangement; BJP is trying to break the alliance: Mayawati

BSP-SP alliance won't allow BJP to come to power in the Centre again: Mayawati

BSP won't ally with a party like Congress that doesn't help us electorally: Mayawati

BSP, SP won't benefit much electorally by allying with Congress as their vote shares aren't transferred to us: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati: Be it BJP or Congress, whoever rules, their policies are mostly the same. For example, we are seeing how both indulged in corruption in defence deals. Congress imposed declared emergency, today there is undeclared emergency.

Country under undeclared Emergency during BJP: Mayawati

Didn't include Congress in alliance as the country reeled under poverty during its rule: Mayawati
