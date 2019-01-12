LIVE: BSP-SP to contest in 38 seats each in UP; Amethi, Rae Bareli excluded

Political parties are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections with some are all set to announce their seat-sharing arithmetic and alliance partners and the star campaigners opinionating their ideas of a better India. Today, president and announced their alliance for 2019 polls, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at a Dubai University. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will address the BJP National Executive later in the day.



While addressing a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it's "undeclared emergency in BJP rule". "It was declared an emergency during Congress rule, today it's an undeclared emergency in BJP rule".



During the presser, Mayawati said BSP, SP would contest from 38 seats each. Rae Bareli and Amethi have been left for the Congress party.