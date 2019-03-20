Lok Sabha election: Rural distress, PM-KISAN may set winners in 290 seats

An estimated 290 parliamentary constituencies could see rural distress and the recently launched PM-KISAN scheme play a crucial role during Lok Sabha elections 2019, data suggests.

India has at least 290 'rural' and 131 'semi-rural' Lok Sabha constituencies out of the 513 for which a categorisation was done based on Census 2011 data (See table: Rural and urban Lok Sabha constituencies in India). Constituencies where the urban population was found to be less than 25 per cent have been labelled as rural, while semi-rural constituencies are those with ...