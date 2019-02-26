Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi in Assam

-
Today is a busy day for the politicians across India. All the parties have begun rigorous campaigns for the crucial Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah is scheduled to speak at New 18's 'Rising India Summit 2019'. Shah will then lead BJP on a nationwide beneficiary outreach programme — Kamal Jyoti Sankalp and visit Tatarpur village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister and BJP star campaigner Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Churu district of Rajasthan today. It will be Prime Minister Modi's second public meeting in Rajasthan within four days. He had visited Tonk on February 23. Meanwhile, his arch rival - Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Guwahati and hold discussion with the Northeast Congress Coordination Committee, a forum of Congress leaders from the Northeastern states.
The anti-BJP front, comprising several parties in the Opposition will meet at Mohali, a suburb of Chandigarh in Punjab where a sub-committee is to be formed to evolve a common minimum programme (CPM). All top leaders, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, are expected to attend.
