Lok Sabha elections 2019: First phase of polling across India today

India will hold a general election starting on Thursday in the World’s largest democratic exercise. The election will be held in seven phases until May19 and votes will be counted on May 23. Ninety-one constituencies across 20 states will poll in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. Here are some of the highlights of the first phase:

142 million: Size of electorate, which includes 7,764 third-gender voters

1,279: Number of candidates in the fray

7%: Share of women candidates

170,664 polling booths