JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Got corrupt to jail door, 5 more years and they'll be in: Modi in Gujarat
Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections 2019: First phase of polling across India today

Ninety-one constituencies across 20 states will poll in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

A salesman displays masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at a shop in New Delhi on the eve of the first phase of polling | Photo: PTI
A salesman displays masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at a shop in New Delhi on the eve of the first phase of polling | Photo: PTI

India will hold a general election starting on Thursday in the World’s largest democratic exercise. The election will be held in seven phases until May19 and votes will be counted on May 23. Ninety-one constituencies across 20 states will poll in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. Here are some of the highlights of the first phase:

142 million: Size of electorate, which includes 7,764 third-gender voters

1,279: Number of candidates in the fray

7%: Share of women candidates

170,664 polling booths

  • All the seats in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim will go to the polls
  • This is Telangana’s first Lok Sabha election after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh
  • In addition, simultaneous polling will be held in single-phase Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

Archis Mohan
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 02:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU