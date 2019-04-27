Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kanhaiya a strong challenger in Begusarai

“Dekho, dekho kaun aya, Hinduon ka sher aya (Look who’s here, the lion of Hindus has arrived)” is what one will hear a hundred times within an hour during the roadshow of Giriraj Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Begusarai.

The BJP is resorting to hardline Hindutva campaign in Begusarai to consolidate Hindu votes, moving beyond nationalism, to beat its rivals who are mostly either raking up development issues or communal harmony as its main plank. The Begusarai seat, which goes to poll on April 29, will witness a triangular contest between ...