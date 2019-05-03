Lok Sabha elections LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha elections 2019: With only three days to go for the fifth phase of voting, there are several political rallies scheduled across the country today. Major political leaders will hold rallies and meetings across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister will address elections rallies and meetings at Bikaner, Hindon and Sikar while BJP President Amit Shah will hold a meeting in Jhunjhunu. Shah will later attend rallies in Lucknow and Jharkhand's Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold public rallies in Raebareli, Banda and Fatehpur, before heading to Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

Congress President will also campaign in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Rewa district. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will continue with her Raebareli tour.