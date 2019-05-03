JUST IN
Elections 2019: The Indian middle class has emerged as key electoral force
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Rajasthan

BJP president Amit Shah will later attend rallies in Lucknow and Jharkhand's Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti. Catch live updates on General elections 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls, at Bharwari in Kaushambi district, Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address elections rallies and meetings at Bikaner, Hindon and Sikar | Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha elections 2019: With only three days to go for the fifth phase of voting, there are several political rallies scheduled across the country today. Major political leaders will hold rallies and meetings across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address elections rallies and meetings at Bikaner, Hindon and Sikar while BJP President Amit Shah will hold a meeting in Jhunjhunu. Shah will later attend rallies in Lucknow and Jharkhand's Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold public rallies in Raebareli, Banda and Fatehpur, before heading to Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Rewa district. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will continue with her Raebareli tour.
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 10:22 IST

