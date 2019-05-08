Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Modi, Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Delhi today

Prime Minister will hold a mega rally in Delhi today at the iconic Ramlila Maidan and it is likely that he would unleash a full frontal attack on both Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here. He will also address public gatherings in Haryana's Fatehabad and Kurukshetra today.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also participate in back-to-back roadshows in the North East Delhi constituency and South Delhi constituency today.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister for his 'Bhrashtachari No 1' remark against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which the Congress party had termed as the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). "The speech mentioned in this complaint has been examined with a view to identifying instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in the Election Commission of India instructions. The case is, therefore, disposed of," said ECI sources.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, Prime Minister Modi had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1.

Today, the Supreme Court will hear the plea of Congress wherein the party has challenged EC decision to give clean chit to Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah in a hate speech complaint case.