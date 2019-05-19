Lok Sabha exit polls: It's advantage TMC in Bengal, but BJP gaining seats

In West Bengal, it seems to be advantage in Lok Sabha elections 2019, with her again winning the largest chunk of the state’s 42 seats, according to exit poll predictions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, is projected to improve its position from last time. If the exit polls are anything to go by, the Left parties could be wiped out in the state this time.

The India News-Polstar exit poll has projected 26 seats for the TMC, 2 for the Congress, 14 for the BJP, and none for the Left.

The Times Now-VMR exit poll has projected 28 seats for the TMC, 2 for the Congress, 11 for the BJP, and 1 for the Left.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has projected between 13 and 21 seats for the TMC, 3 for the Congress, between 18 and 26 for the BJP, and none for the Left.



The Republic-CVoter exit poll has projected 29 seats for the TMC, 2 for the Congress, 11 for the BJP, and none for the Left.

The NewsX-Neta poll has predicted that the would win 11 seats, the 29, the Congress 2, and Left none.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the had won 34 seats, with a 39.79% vote share, while the had won two seats with a 17.02% vote share. The Indian National Congress, which had a 9.69% vote share, had won four seats. The CPI(M) had won two seats with a 22.96% vote share.





