Lok Sabha elections LIVE: 63% voting in Phase 6; poll official beaten in UP

Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Punjab and Himachal today. Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha elections 2019 campaigns

BS Web Team 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls, in Deoria district, Sunday | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed Monday ahead of him with rallies scheduled in MP's Ratlam before making his way to Himachal Pradesh's Solan and Punjab's Bhatinda. Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah to address public meetings in West Bengal's Jaynagar, Jadavpur and Barasat Lok Sabha constituenices.

On Sunday, elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The Election Commission (EC) said 63.48 per cent turnout across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 per cent polling and Delhi registering just 60 per cent.

Glitches in EVMs were reported in Delhi, and the other places where polling took place. However, poll officials said the voting machines were replaced. Over 1,200 VVPAT machines were changed across the city delaying the polling process.

With yesterday's polling, votes have already been cast in nearly 89 per cent of the 543 constituencies, while the last phase of voting will take place on May 19 for the remaining 59 seats.
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 07:31 IST

