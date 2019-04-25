Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today

-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day trip to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today, which will culminate with the PM filing his election papers from the seat this Friday. PM Modi will reach Varanasi this afternoon and lead a roadshow starting from the gates of the famous Banaras Hindu University, passing through ancient temples and ghats before finally ending in the holiest ghats of them all - Dashashwamedh. Speculations are rife whether Priyanka Gandhi would make her electoral debut as the Congress candidate in the city, among the world's holiest places.
The Congress leader is in Uttar Pradesh. She will lead a roadshow in Jhansi for party candidate Shiv Saran Kushwaha and follow it up with meetings in Ghursarai, Orai and Jalaun, where the party has fielded Dalit leader Brij Lal Khabri.
Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will release the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto today, which is based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the national capital.
Sources said the manifesto would link different issues, including employment, higher education and women safety, that Delhi faces because of not having the status of full statehood.
The party would come up with its manifesto that would layout the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power.
