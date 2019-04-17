Lok Sabha elections: A tight fight ahead in PM Modi's home state Gujarat

Irrespective of whichever party wins in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, there is consensus on at least one issue — it will not be a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as in 2014.

As Gujarat goes to vote on April 23 in the third phase, many believe the outcome will mirror the 2017 Assembly results, when Congress gave the BJP a tough fight. The urban-rural area divide that came to the fore in 2017 might see a repeat in this elections. “The rural agrarian areas and communities have been a challenge since ...