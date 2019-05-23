Lok Sabha elections: Maharashtra voters print a photocopy of 2014

Despite the exit-poll prediction that the Opposition tally could reach as high as 18, the and Nationalist Party alliance could win only five seats in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to parliament.

The BJP, and NCP won 23, 18 and four states, respectively, exactly the same as they won in 2014. Even their vote shares remained nearly the same, with going two notches up, and losing a percentage point.

This result reinforces the authority of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, 48, who steered the election campaign in the state, and avoided any loss of seats. chief Uddhav Thackeray too, retained his tally. However, the mandate also compels the saffron alliance partners to stay together despite differences among them.

The biggest surprise in the state was the defeat of Ashok Chavan, president of the Congress state unit. Congress failed to capitalise on the anti-incumbency in the state, and shed it's vote share from 18.6 per cent to 16.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: The storming of West Bengal: 3 reasons why Mamata's citadel fell to BJP

Another surprise, and a moment of lost prestige for Shiv Sena, is the defeat of Chandrakant Khaire, incumbent Shiv Sena MP from Marathwada's administrative centre, Aurangabad. Imtiyaz Jaleel, a former journalist and a sitting member on the state assembly won with a paltry margin of 5,000 votes. He belongs All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

won with a margin of nearly two lakh votes in Nagpur.

ALSO READ: High-fives for Mr Modi

NCP lost two of its incumbent seats, Kolhapur and Madha, which Sharad Pawar represented during UPA years. It won two seats in Pune and Raigad districts, with very small margins. Television actor Amol Kolhe won with a margin of about 60,000 votes in Shirur. In coastal Konkan, former state irrigation minister Sunil Tatkare defeated union heavy industries minister Anant Geete from Raigad by 30,000 votes.

Popular farmers' leader Raju Shetti lost with a considerable margin from Hatkanangale, a district in Kolhapur. Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of turncoat and former leader of opposition, comfortably won from Ahmednagar.