Lok Sabha poll season helps create more than 13,000 social media jobs

More than 13,000 content managers, social-media experts, and fact checkers might end up helping tech giants including Twitter, Facebook, ShareChat, YouT­u­be, and TikTok to cash in on the election fever and ensure that they are not held responsible for influencing polls.

Social-media giants are on a hiring spree for content creators, fake news busters, and social-media influencers to ensure that they are able to grab the maximum share of the election coverage pie. According to a report submitted to the government and seen by Business Standard, Facebook has said it has ...