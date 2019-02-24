Lok Sabha polls 2019: Why it's an even contest between DMK and AIADMK

The two major political parties in Tamil Nadu are in the process of finalising poll alliances for the Lok Sabha elections in the absence of their supreme leaders — the late J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and her arch rival, the late M Karunanidhi of the DMK. The AIADMK has announced an alliance with the PMK and BJP on the auspicious full moon day last week.

In the “mega alliance”, as the AIADMK calls it, the BJP will get five seats of the 39 in Tamil Nadu, while the PMK will get seven and a Rajya Sabha seat. The PMK and BJP will support the AIADMK in all the 21 assembly seats ...