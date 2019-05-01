Lok Sabha polls Phase-4: What Twitter trends show about parties, candidates

-
ALSO READ
Twitter and elections
How the hashtags fared during second phase of Lok sabha elections
Lok Sabha poll highlights: 64% turnout in phase 4; violence in WB, Odisha
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: 66% turnout in 2nd phase amid violence
Election highlights | Support me, or won't care for you: Maneka to Muslims
-
In the recently concluded Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, Twitter trends showed that this time, not just political parties and candidates, the Election Commission and related chatter also trended big on Twitter.
In their continuing analysis of social media content during the elections, a team led by Ponnurangam Kumaraguru, associate professor, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi and Hyderabad, looked at some trends for the fourth phase, which also saw several Bollywood celebrities and corporates casting their votes in Mumbai. This too reflected in the Twitter trends.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU