The war of words on social media continued well into the third phase of the LS In their analysis of social media content during elections, a team led by Ponnurangam Kumaraguru, associate professor, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi and Hyderabad, studied some trends for the third phase, the lasgest in the Lok Sabha Here are some numbers from the third phase, held on Tuesday. The tweets were analysed between 7 am and 7 pm.