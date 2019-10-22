Maharashtra elections: Hrithik to Tendulkar, stars shine at polling booths

-
-
Many filmstars who call Mumbai their home as well as sportspersons rubbed shoulders with regular citizens to cast their votes on Monday
Sachin Tendulkar signs a cricket ball after casting his vote
Dia Mirza shows her inked finger
Citizens after exercising their franchise
Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and his wife and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta
Photo Credits: Kamlesh Pednekar & PTI
