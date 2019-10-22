Maharashtra elections: Hrithik to Tendulkar, stars shine at polling booths

JUST IN
Maharashtra assemble polls were held on October 21

Business Standard 

War star Hrithik Roshan after casting his vote on Monday
Many filmstars who call Mumbai their home as well as sportspersons rubbed shoulders with regular citizens to cast their votes on Monday

Sachin Tendulkar signs a cricket ball after casting his vote

Dia Mirza shows her inked finger

Citizens after exercising their franchise

Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and his wife and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta

Photo Credits: Kamlesh Pednekar & PTI
First Published: Tue, October 22 2019. 02:17 IST

