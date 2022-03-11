Manipur polls: A clear verdict promises smooth sailing for Biren Singh 2.0

-
With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coasting to a comfortable victory, N Biren Singh is a happy man. Not only has he succeeded in defeating Congress candidate P Saratchandra Singh in his constituency, Heingang, by a margin of more than 18,000 votes, huge for an Assembly election, he is readying to form a government – hopefully without crutches.
The BJP has touched the magic mark of 31 seats on its own, thus eliminating the need for support from either the Naga People’s Front (NPF) or the National People’s Party (NPP). The latter, led by Conrad Sangma, was hoping that it would gain some arbitrage if the election did not yield a decisive result. “We are very happy we will reach magic numbers, we have defeated Congress President Loken Singh, we have defeated NPP Deputy CM Joykumar, we are very happy,” Manipur BJP president Sarda Devi told television channels.
Birendra Singh was more forthright about the friends the BJP would choose, now that it was not dependent on anyone for support. He told agencies that while the NPF would continue to be an ally of the BJP, that would not be the case with the NPP, which wouldn’t be invited to join the government. The NPP has an alliance with the BJP in Meghalaya but contested independent of the national party in Manipur.
The exit polls in Manipur, released on Monday, had given a clear edge to the BJP, while several of them also predicted that it might fall short of the halfway mark. In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats. However, it fell short of the majority. As a result, the BJP-led coalition formed the government under N Biren Singh.
The BJP, however, was quick to give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Thank you, Manipur. PM@narendramodi Ji’s resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same.” Tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.
While the BJP's poll manifesto (among other things) promised to preserve the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooter to college going girls, the Congress pledged a Manipur Cultural Diversity Policy, provide free critical medical treatment for children, creating a Manipur regiment in the Indian Army repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Unemployment, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lack of available drinking water were the issues flagged by all parties. The conclusion of the Naga talks as well as peace and development figure at the top of the poll agenda.
