Mapping the India of 2019: BJP 2.0 paints majority of nation saffron

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Sunny Deol's 2.5-kg hand hangs off a '56-inch' chest
Don't want to contest Lok Sabha elections, says Sumitra Mahajan
Lok Sabha polls 2019: What the silence of voters in western UP signifies
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: After Advani, BJP asks Joshi not to contest
Lok Sabha polls: Modi govt will bring back economic offenders, says Shah
-
Riding on a pro-incumbency wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to get a second term at the Centre with a full majority. A look at how the party fared across the country, making inroads in many constituencies
Source: C Voter
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU