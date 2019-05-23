JUST IN
Amit Shah may debut, Jaitley's role uncertain in Modi's new cabinet
Business Standard

Mapping the India of 2019: BJP 2.0 paints majority of nation saffron

BJP 2.0 has demolished almost all opposition

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

amit shah, bjp
BJP national president Amit Shah

Riding on a pro-incumbency wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to get a second term at the Centre with a full majority. A look at how the party fared across the country, making inroads in many constituencies

map, BJP, Lok sabha elections 2019

Source: C Voter
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 22:35 IST

