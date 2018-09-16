'Mission 20-25' in Lok Sabha polls: Yeddyurappa takes aim at many targets

Notwithstanding its failure to reach a majority in the May assembly election and loss to the Congress in the recent urban body polls, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of netting 20 to 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state next year. The goal, set by state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, ostensibly serves multiple purposes.

First, if the BJP gets even 20, it will be an improvement over the 17 seats it had picked up in 2014 on the back of the “Modi wave”. Second, the success will help re-establish the BJP’s dominance in the ...