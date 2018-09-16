Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prashant Kishor joins Janata Dal (U)

Poll strategist joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's (United) on Sunday, party sources said.

Kishor was inducted into the party by Kumar, who is also the national president of the JD(U), at the organisation's state executive meeting which is underway at the chief minister's official residence, the sources said.

Kumar welcomed the 41-year-old into the party by presenting him with an "angavastram" (stole) and the poll strategist was given a seat next to the chief minister at the state executive meet, they said.

It was not immediately known what role he has been assigned to in the party wherein he has been inducted barely a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Kishor had tweeted "excited to start my new journey from Bihar".

A resident of Buxar district in the state, Kishor had shot to fame in 2014 when he managed the poll campaign for Narendra Modi, then the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP, which went on to put up its best-ever electoral performance.

A year later, he collaborated with Kumar who returned to power for his third consecutive term after registering a handsome victory in the assembly polls which the JD(U) had fought in alliance with the RJD and the

The chief minister rewarded Kishor by appointing him as his adviser and giving him a cabinet minister rank.

Kishor thereafter worked with the in Punjab where the party returned to power dislodging the Shiromani Akali Dal- combine which had been ruling the state for a decade.

His collaboration with the in Uttar Pradesh, however, failed to bear fruit as it won less than 10 seats in the 403-member assembly.