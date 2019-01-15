JUST IN
Naveen Patnaik not to attend PM Modi's official programme on Tuesday
Business Standard

LIVE: Modi in Kerala, Odisha; Congress to discuss Lok Sabha polls strategy

In Kerala, Modi will inaugurate Kollam bypass and visit Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Catch LIVE updates on Modi's visit to Kerala, Congress meet ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during inauguration of Anand Agricultural University's Incubation Centre cum Centre of Excellence in Food Processing, in Anand, Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Political parties across India are gearing up for the Lok Sabha Election, which is due sometime in April this year. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s main campaigner, will be in Kerala and Odisha. While the PM will be inauguring several projects in the two states, he is also expected to hold a non-official public meeting in Kollam. This will be Modi's 3rd official visit to Kollam. In Kerala, Modi will inaugurate the 13-km, 2-lane Kollam bypass, built at a cost of Rs 352 crore. He will visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. 
 
Modi will inaugurate the multi-modal logistics park at Jharsuguda and a new railway line between Balangir and Bichupali during his Odisha visit.
 
Meanwhile, Congress Core Group meeting will be held at the official residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress Core Group consists of party president Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister AK Antony, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, General Secretary KC Venugopal, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, and others. It is likely to discuss - among other things - Mission 2019 Lok Sabha poll and the situation arising out of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh where 80 seats are at stake. Sources said that issues related to a possible alliance, poll strategy, and organisational structure will come up for discussion during the meeting.
 
Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 campaigns

LIVE: Modi in Kerala, Odisha; Congress to discuss Lok Sabha polls strategy

Schedule of PM Shri @narendramodi’s public programs in Kerala tomorrow. Watch LIVE on ‘Narendra Modi App’ and digital platforms of @BJP4India. pic.twitter.com/GUdLnskuO5 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 14, 2019

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 08:47 IST

