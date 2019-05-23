Modi-Yogi trump 'mahagathbandhan' in UP as Rahul trails Smriti by 15,000

The duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have trumped the formidable ‘mahagathbandhan’ of regional heavyweights Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Even as the counting of votes was still on at the time of filing this report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had sealed wins in four parliamentary seats, and was leading in 55 others across UP, which elects the maximum 80 Lok Sabha members.

Interestingly, Congress president was trailing of BJP by nearly 15,000 votes in the Gandhis’ pocket borough of Amethi. Gandhi had won the last parliamentary elections from Amethi defeating Irani by a little more than a lakh votes, a massive trickle down from earlier victory margins of more than 2 lakh.

Those, who had already won included union home minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), who defeated SP candidate Poonam Sinha, the wife of BJP turncoat Shatrughan Sinha, who is himself a Congress candidate from Patna Sahib.

The ‘mahagathbandhan’ was leading in 20 UP constituencies, while Congress was leading in only one seat at Rae Bareli, being contested by Sonia Gandhi. The grand old party had contested 70 seats in UP and deployed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to galvanise the cadre, which appears to have miserably failed to deliver.

Recently, Exit polls had also predicted a sweep by the BJP although a couple of pollsters had forecast the ‘mahagathanbhan’ to vanquish the saffron outfit in UP, which had elected 73 members for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. BJP ally Apna Dal (S) had won 2 seats, while BJP had cornered the remaining 71 seats.

Meanwhile, these polls are heading towards springing several surprises both for Congress and the grand alliance partners. For example, Akshay Yadav, the son of SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, was trailing in Badaun against BJP candidate Sanghmitra Maurya, the daughter of UP minister and BSP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya.

Similarly, UP Congress president Raj Babbar was trailing from Fatehpur Sikri constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple was only leading with a slender margin of 2,400 votes in Kannuaj over BJP’s Subrat Pathak. She had won the seat last year by nearly 18,000 votes.

However, Akhilesh was leading in Azamgarh by nearly a lakh votes at the time of filing of this report. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was also leading in Mainpuri seat.

Bhojpuri cinema star Ravi Kishan was leading comfortably in Gorakhpur, the turf of chief minister Adityanath.

Meanwhile, BJP had either won or was leading in all five constituencies in Uttarakhand.