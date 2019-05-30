Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Here is the full list of ministers in the new government

Having notched up a thumping victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was on Thursday sworn in for a second term in office. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 50 leaders of the BJP and other alliance partners in the NDA were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.



Apart from Modi, some of the most prominent names in the new Union Cabinet are those of BJP President Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Ravi Shankar Prasad. A surprise entrant in the list of ministers was former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.



The portfolios of the sworn-in ministers are yet to be announced. While many incumbent ministers were among those who took oath, several minsters in the first stint of the Modi government were also left out. The most high-profile among those who will not be in the second Modi Cabinet are Arun Jaitley, who had requested PM Modi on Wednesday that he should not be made part of the new government, Sushma Swaraj, Radha Mohan Singh, Suresh Prabhu, and Maneka Gandhi.

Here is the full list of ministers who took oath on Thursday:





Narendra Modi: Narendra Damodardas Modi, the 14th prime minister of India who has been re-elected for a second term in office, is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born in Gujarat's Vadnagar in 1950, Modi is said to have spent his early childhood working in his family tea stall and also selling tea at railway platforms. Read More

Rajnath Singh: A Bharatiya Janata party veteran, had been the Union home minister in the first term of the government. He was also the head of the BJP's manifesto drafting committee. Read more



Amit Shah: A businessman-turned-politician, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President is also referred to as the 'Chanakya' of modern Indian politics. A close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, put his political acumen to use on a pan-Indian basis even before donning the mantle of the BJP president. Read more

Nitin Gadkari: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping in the first term of the Modi government, Nitin Gadkari is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also held the Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation portfolios. Read More



D V Sadananda Gowda: Gowda, a former chief minister of Karnataka, served as the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation in the first term of the Modi government. He had the additional charge of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry as well.



Nirmala Sitharaman: Nirmala Sitharaman, a BJP politician and the Minister of State for Defence in the first term of the Modi government, had also held the portfolio of commerce and industry minister with independent charge. Read more



Ram Vilas Paswan: Ram Vilas Paswan, a politician from Bihar and President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), started his political career as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969. Paswan joined the Lok Dal in 1974 and was subsequently appointed as the general secretary of the party. Read more

Narendra Singh Tomar: Tomar held the protfolio of Minister of Rural Development, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Panchayati Raj and Mines in the first term of the government. Previously an MP from Gwalior, Tomar contested and won Lok Sabha elections 2019 form Morena.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology in the first government, was also the Minister of Law and Justice. A Rajya Sabha member, Prasad contested and won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar by defeating Shatrughan Sinha of the Congress. Read more



Harsimrat Kaur Badal: of the Shiromani Akali Dal was the Minister for Food Processing Industries in the first Married to Sukhbir Singh Badal, son of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the founder of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Harsimrat won a re-election from Punjab's Bathinda constituency. Read more

Thawarchand Gehlot: A Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Thawarchand Gdehlot served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the first Modi Cabinet. Earlier, he represented Shajapur in the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 2009. Read more

S Jaishankar: A career diplomat who served as the foreign secretary from January 2015 to 2018, Jaishankar was the surprise entry in the list of ministers who took oath on Thursday. Read more

Ramesh Pokhriyal: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pokhriyal did not hold any protfolio in the previous government. However, this time he has taken oath of office and will be a Cabinet minister in the second term of the Modi government.

Arjun Munda: A former chief minster of Jharkhand, Munda has been sworn in as a Cabinet minister.

Smriti Irani: Smriti Irani, who had been Minister of state for textiles in the first term of the Narendra Modi government, emerged as a 'giant killer' in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections: She defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the Gandhi pocket borough of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Dr Harsh Vardhan: A prolific BJP leader from New Delhi, Vardhan was the minister of Science and technology in the previous Modi government. Read more

Prakash Javadekar: A well-known BJP man, Javadekar held the Human Resource Development ministry in the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

Piyush Goyal: The Union minister for railways and coal in the first Narendra Modi-led BJP government, also donned the hat of the finance minister on a couple of occasions, standing in for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during phases of the latter's ailment. Read more

Dharmendra Pradhan: Dharmendra Pradhan was the Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in the first Modi government. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2018 from Madhya Pradesh. Pradhan was a member of Lok Sabha from 2004-2009 and represented the Deogarh constituency of Odisha. Read more

Giriraj Singh: Giriraj Singh was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the first Modi government. Previously a member of Parliament from the Nawada constituency in Bihar, Singh contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Begusarai seat and won it by defeating his nearest rival, the Communist Party of India's Kanhaiya Kumar. Read more



Other who took oath on Thursday:



Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Prahlad Joshi

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Rao Inderjit Singh

Shripad Yesso Naik

Dr Jitendra Singh

RK Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahlad Singh Patel

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Ministers of state

Faggansingh Kulaste

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Arjun Ram Meghwal

V K Singh

Krishan Pal

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

G Kishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Anurag Singh Thakur

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Nityanand Rai

Rattan Lal Kataria

V Muraleedharan

Renuka Singh Saruta

Som Parkash

Rameswar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choudhary

Debasree Chaudhuri