Of Prime Ministerial hopefuls, their personalities and leadership styles

Leadership as an area of management science and function has acquired much attention and importance in recent years. Pundits and professors have crafted many theories and perspectives, especially on the spheres of influence in the world of business.

These range from <i>The 5 Levels of Leadership</i> by John C. Maxwell initially, and later by Jim Collins, to the seminal thoughts of management guru Peter Drucker and the need for high emotional quotient expounded by Daniel Goleman. Business school case studies have also been developed around the leadership styles of historical ...