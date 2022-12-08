JUST IN
Gujarat win underlines people's faith in PM's leadership: Fadnavis
Off the mark: Pollsters faltered in Gujarat again, and in Himachal as well

In Gujarat, the number of seats won on smaller margins had redu­ced

Gujarat elections | Himachal Pradesh elections | BJP

Ishaan Gera 

BJP workers celebrate the party’s victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Photo: PTI
BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Photo: PTI

In Himachal, the election was more closely fought than 2017. In five of the 68 seats, the margin was less than 500 compared to three in 2017.

The winning margin in 8 seats was less than 1,000. In 2017, there were 6 such seats.

In Gujarat, the number of seats won on smaller margins had redu­ced.

Only two seats had a margin of less than 1,000 against 7 last time.

Chart

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 23:42 IST

