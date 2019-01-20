Opposition grand alliance in Bihar split over sharing 40 Lok Sabha seats

On January 14, the office of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Patna was buzzing with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) supporters on the occasion of Makar Sankaranti. LJP Supremo and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan was playing a perfect host for the “dahi-chura” feast to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi and other senior NDA leaders.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s residence wore a deserted look. The party, along with its alliance partners, is still trying to ...