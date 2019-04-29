JUST IN
Phase 4 states account for 40% of net addition to subscriber base of EPFO

Critics say EPFO data is not a true indicator of job generation, as there is duplication in numbers

States going to the general polls in the fourth phase on Monday roughly account for 40 per cent of net addition to the subscriber base of the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO), which many be taken as an indicator of job generation. However, critics say EPFO data is not a true indicator of job generation, as there is duplication in numbers. Also, any organisation having 20 workers become eligible for EPFO subscription. In previous periods, that organisation may not be eligible for subscription since it might have less than 20 workers. This gives a bump to the numbers in the current period. Nine states are going to the polls, while data for J&K is not available.

