Placating Shiv Sena a tough task for PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of polls

Amid speculation that the Lok Sabha election and the Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held simultaneously, the question is whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would placate the Shiv Sena and stitch up an alliance when the race is getting tighter in the state.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have already joined hands for the elections. The visit by election expert and Janata Dal (United) Vice President Prashant Kishor to Matoshree, the residence of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai last week, has stirred much interest amid suggestions from the Sena that ...