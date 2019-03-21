PM Modi takes 'dynasty' jibe at Congress, steps up chowkidar campaign

In a sharp attack on the Congress, Prime Minister on Wednesday accused it of insulting key institutions like Parliament, judiciary, media and the armed forces when it was in power and also targeted the party over what he called “dynastic politics”.

The has been mounting a relentless attack on Modi, alleging that his government has been systematically damaging various institutions. Modi's comments are seen as a counter to the charges on the principal opposition party. In a blog post, Modi also urged people to think wisely before casting their vote in the Lok Sabha polls even as he referred to Emergency and instances of imposition of President’s Rule in various states by governments at the Centre.

“In his blog post, Modi said one family’s desire for power cost the nation dearly and that people should remember this while casting their votes. “As you go to vote — remember the past and how one family’s desire for power cost the nation so greatly. If they could do it then, they can surely do it now,” Modi wrote.





Modi also hit back at for his ‘ chor hai’ barb at him, saying the president has insulted people working as guards and asserted that the word ‘chowkidar’ has now become synonymous with patriotism and honesty.

In an interaction with watchmen from across the country, Modi said his rivals lacked guts to name him and attack him directly, and instead resorted to targeting watchmen.



With the prime minister often projecting himself as the country's ‘chowkidar’, Gandhi had coined the “ chor hai” (watchman is thief) slogan to allege corruption in the Rafale deal, a charge denied by the government.

Known for his innovative political campaigns, Modi recently launched a “Main bhi chowkidar” (I too am watchman) drive on social media to turn the tables on the Congress. Without naming Gandhi, he said "naamdaar" (dynasts) have a habit to spread hate against those who believe in work and they will continue to insult them even if somebody becomes a prime minister.

The BJP said Modi interacted with over 25 lakh watchmen.