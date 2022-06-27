Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to file nomination today

-
Yashwant Sinha, the presidential candidate of the Opposition parties, will file his nomination in New Delhi on Monday. Former union minister Sinha was chosen as the consensus candidate at the Joint Opposition in a meeting on June 21 for the upcoming polls, which will take place on July 18, 2022.
Sinha, who was a BJP leader and then TMC, served as the Union Finance Minister (FM) from 1990 until 1991 under PM Chandra Shekhar. He again served as the FM under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government from March 1998 to July 2002. Sinha has also served as the Minister of External Affairs from July 2002 until May 2004.
The 84-year-old leader will file his nomination for presidential elections at 11.30 am on Monday. Sinha is fielded opposite NDA candidate, Droupadi Murmu, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand. Murmu, if chosen, will be the first tribal leader to become President.
Sinha last week promised that he will raise his voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth, women, and people from marginalised sections if he wins the presidential polls.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on June 21 that Sinha was chosen unanimously to be the Opposition's common candidate for presidential polls. Sinha had joined TMC last year and was later made the party's vice president. He had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018.
From Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader KT Rama Rao to the son of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will join Sinha in the filing of his nomination.
