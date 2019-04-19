Priyanka Chaturvedi quits as Congress spokesperson: Here's what happened

national spokesperson and convenor of the party's media cell, Priyanka Chaturvedi, resigned from the party on Thursday. After quitting all the posts in the party, Chaturvedi sent her resignation to the top brass. She also changed the introduction in her Twitter account, where she had previously clearly mentioned earlier the posts she held in the party.

She was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had threatened her and misbehaved with her during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago.

The party, which had suspended those workers, reinstated them on April 15. The letter said that the party leaders were suspended following Chaturvedi's complaint. The letter added that the Uttar Pradesh Congress decided to grant relief to the leaders and reinstate them following an intervention by Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh West.

During the press conference, the Congress leaders had "misbehaved" with Priyanka Chaturvedi, prompting her to file a complaint with the party, the letter said. The letter added that the Congress had suspended the leaders following the complaint but had now decided to reinstate them.

In her resignationation letter addressed to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, she said, "In the past weeks certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organisation and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time that I spend in the organisation will be at the cost of my own self respect and dignity."