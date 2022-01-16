Punjab polls: Here're average assets of candidates, elected MLAs since 2004

are due on February 14 and parties are feverishly finalising the candidates to be fielded. Who are these individuals, what kind of socio-economic background do they come from, and how much are they worth?

Democracy watchdog analysed the average assets of candidates (and elected representative) from Punjab, both in Parliament and the Legislative Assembly. Among the national parties, since 2004, the average assets of 406 candidates of the Indian National Congress (INC), or Congress, are Rs 10.86 crore, while 83 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates have declared average assets of Rs 17.82 crore. Among the regional parties of Punjab, the average assets of 325 (SAD) candidates are Rs 9.33 crore and the average assets of 1,175 independent candidates are Rs 1.05 crore.





Among the national parties, since 2004, the average assets of 195 MPs/MLAs from the INC are Rs 13.59 crore, while 42 BJP MPs/MLAs have declared average assets of Rs 7.18 crore. Among the regional parties of Punjab, the average assets of 142 SAD MPs/MLAs are Rs 11.33 crore and those of eight independent MPs/MLAs are Rs 3.75 crore.

Interestingly, the average assets of male and female candidates and elected representatives vary widely. For male candidates, the average assets amount to Rs 3.26 crore, while for females they are Rs 10.18 crore. However, when it comes to elected representatives, the average assets of males are Rs 6.50 crore, but for females they are Rs 23.34 crore. This analysis is from 2004 to today.

These figures are based on the affidavits submitted by candidates and those elected, a mandatory requirement for contesting elections.

Source: ADR, Election Commission of India