Rahul Gandhi says will scrap Niti Aayog, revert to Planning Commission

-
ALSO READ
EC proposal to ban political ads on voting day awaits law ministry's word
Rahul slams PM Modi, says Congress does not impose anything on people
Poor need sound policy, not slogans: Jaitley at NITI strategy paper launch
Lok Sabha polls 2019: AAP announces candidates for six seats in Delhi
Congress plans to bring right to health care in Lok Sabha manifesto: Rahul
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday said his party, if voted to power, will scrap the Niti Aayog and replace it with a "lean" Planning Commission.
Gandhi said the Niti Aayog, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he assumed power in 2014, served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM and "fudging data".
"If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog," he said in a tweet.
"We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists and experts with less than 100 staff," he said.
The Planning Commission, set up in 1950 under the Congress government, was replaced by the Niti Aayog by the Modi dispensation. The Congress is seeking to revert to the original structure of the government think-tank.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU