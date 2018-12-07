JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018 » News

Disclose your identity, location in political ads: Facebook to advertisers
Business Standard

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Voters in Rajasthan will decide the fate of 2,274 candidates today. The election is a direct contest between BJP and Congress. Track LIVE updates of Rajasthan Assembly election 2018

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan is set to elect new state Assembly. Voting in the desert-state will take place from 8 am to 5 pm Friday, wherein voters will decide the fate of 2,274 candidates who are in fray for 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. The election in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.

Rajasthan Assembly election 2018 is a litmus test for Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. By most political pundits, Rajasthan polls are seen as a straight fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress for about 130 seats. In the current House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25.

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018

Key candidates

Raje is contesting elections from Jhalrapatan constituency from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, same as she did in the 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections. She is facing BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh who has defected to the Congress

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will contest from Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency. Sachin Pilot is contesting state polls for the first time, from Rajasthan's Tonk constituency. Pilot is in contest with BJP's only Muslim face in the state -Yoonus Khan. Other prominent candidates from Congress include famous Jat leader Rameshwar Lal Dudi who is contesting from Nokha, senior Congress leader and former state revenue minister Hemaram Choudhary from Gudha Malani, state vice-president Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya from Bagidora, former state home minister Shanti Dhariwal from Kota.

From BJP, also in the fray are state heavyweights like state rural development minister Rajendra Rathore from Churu, Jaipur mayor Ashok Parnami from Adarsh Nagar, state women and child welfare minister Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, and state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria from Udaipur. Bahujan Samajwadi Party's 5-time MP and 2-time MLA, Lakshman Singh Chaudhary is contesting from Ramgarh.

Both the BJP and the Congress are locked in a tough fight in Rajasthan, which has not voted the same party to power for more than one term in the last 20 years. The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress in about 130 seats. A triangular contest may emerge in about 50 other seats, where rebel candidates from both the parties are in the fray, refusing to step down in favour of the official nominees. There are 830 independent candidates as well.

Counting will take place on December 11 for Rajasthan and four other states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, taking part in this round of Assembly elections.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

According to TOI, if bookies are to be believed, Congress will win five seats comfortably out of the nine constituencies in Jaipur city.   Satta market (betting) is not a legal barometer for forecasting election results. However, going by its accurate predictions in Gujarat and Karnataka polls, it has become one of the reliable sources for predicting results.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Rajasthan: Mock polling being conducted at booth no. 106 in Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency. Voting will begin at 8 am in the state. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/WSRE6AYa6s — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Key candidate in Rajasthan polls: Gulab Chand Kataria The incumbent Home Minister of Rajasthan will contest the Vidhan Sabha polls from Udaipur, same as he has done the last three elections. Kataria has been fielded against Congress’ Girija Vyas, who defeated him in the 1985 polls by 512 votes. Kataria, along with three others, was arrested in 2013, for murder in the infamous Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Key candidate in Rajasthan polls: Yoonus Khan   Yoonus Khan, who is the state transport minister, has been fielded by the BJP from Tonk constituency, where state Congress president Sachin Pilot is also contesting. He is the saffron party’s only Muslim candidate in the state. Khan, a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency, was kept reserved by the party until the last moment.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

The results of the Rajasthan Polls will be counted on December 11 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Key candidate in Rajasthan polls: Krishna Poonia   Krishna Poonia, who shot to fame when she won an individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2010, is one the 27 women contestants being fielded by the Congress. She is in the fray from Sadulpur Assembly seat in Churu and is pitted against former BJP MP Ram Singh Kaswan and the sitting BSP MLA Manoj Kumar Nyangali. In the last Assembly election, she finished third behind the BSP and the BJP candidates on the Sadulpur seat.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Key candidate in Rajasthan polls: Manvendra Singh   Son of former BJP leader and external affairs minister Jaswant Singh, Manvendra crossed over from the BJP to the Congress just months ago. He quit BJP on 22 September and joined Congress on 17 October. He will be contesting the polls from Jhalrapatan, fighting against incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Key candidate in Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot   The son of former Union minister Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot currently serves as the chief of the state's Congress unit. He is also contesting state polls for the first time, from Rajasthan's Tonk constituency.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Key candidate in Rajasthan polls: Ashok Gehlot   The Congress has fielded veteran leader Gehlot as its chief ministerial candidate, who has previously served as chief minister from 1998 to 2003, and again from 2008 to 2013. He represents Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency as an MLA.

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Took darshan at Ratanada Ganesh Mandir, #Jodhpur... pic.twitter.com/I86btDjbr9 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 6, 2018

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

कल 7 दिसम्बर को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में अपने मताधिकार का सदुपयोग करें और बढ़चढ़ कर मतदान करें। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/2eMbE4iYXL — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 6, 2018

First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 06:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Voters in Rajasthan will decide the fate of 2,274 candidates today. The election is a direct contest between BJP and Congress. Track LIVE updates of Rajasthan Assembly election 2018

Rajasthan is set to elect new state Assembly. Voting in the desert-state will take place from 8 am to 5 pm Friday, wherein voters will decide the fate of 2,274 candidates who are in fray for 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. The election in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.

Rajasthan Assembly election 2018 is a litmus test for Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. By most political pundits, Rajasthan polls are seen as a straight fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress for about 130 seats. In the current House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25.

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018

Key candidates

Raje is contesting elections from Jhalrapatan constituency from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, same as she did in the 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections. She is facing BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh who has defected to the Congress

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will contest from Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency. Sachin Pilot is contesting state polls for the first time, from Rajasthan's Tonk constituency. Pilot is in contest with BJP's only Muslim face in the state -Yoonus Khan. Other prominent candidates from Congress include famous Jat leader Rameshwar Lal Dudi who is contesting from Nokha, senior Congress leader and former state revenue minister Hemaram Choudhary from Gudha Malani, state vice-president Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya from Bagidora, former state home minister Shanti Dhariwal from Kota.

From BJP, also in the fray are state heavyweights like state rural development minister Rajendra Rathore from Churu, Jaipur mayor Ashok Parnami from Adarsh Nagar, state women and child welfare minister Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, and state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria from Udaipur. Bahujan Samajwadi Party's 5-time MP and 2-time MLA, Lakshman Singh Chaudhary is contesting from Ramgarh.

Both the BJP and the Congress are locked in a tough fight in Rajasthan, which has not voted the same party to power for more than one term in the last 20 years. The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress in about 130 seats. A triangular contest may emerge in about 50 other seats, where rebel candidates from both the parties are in the fray, refusing to step down in favour of the official nominees. There are 830 independent candidates as well.

Counting will take place on December 11 for Rajasthan and four other states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, taking part in this round of Assembly elections.

image
Business Standard
177 22