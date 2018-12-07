Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE: Satta market bets big on Congress in Jaipur

Rajasthan is set to elect new state Assembly. Voting in the desert-state will take place from 8 am to 5 pm Friday, wherein voters will decide the fate of 2,274 candidates who are in fray for 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. The election in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.





Read our full coverage on Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018 2018 is a litmus test for Chief Minister By most political pundits, are seen as a straight fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the for about 130 seats. In the current House, the has 160 seats and the 25.

Key candidates

Raje is contesting elections from Jhalrapatan constituency from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, same as she did in the 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections. She is facing veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh who has defected to the Congress

leader will contest from Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency. is contesting state polls for the first time, from Rajasthan's Tonk constituency. Pilot is in contest with BJP's only Muslim face in the state -Yoonus Khan. Other prominent candidates from Congress include famous Jat leader Rameshwar Lal Dudi who is contesting from Nokha, senior Congress leader and former state revenue minister Hemaram Choudhary from Gudha Malani, state vice-president Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya from Bagidora, former state home minister Shanti Dhariwal from Kota.

From BJP, also in the fray are state heavyweights like state rural development minister Rajendra Rathore from Churu, Jaipur mayor Ashok Parnami from Adarsh Nagar, state women and child welfare minister Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, and state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria from Udaipur. Bahujan Samajwadi Party's 5-time MP and 2-time MLA, Lakshman Singh Chaudhary is contesting from Ramgarh.

Both the and the Congress are locked in a tough fight in Rajasthan, which has not voted the same party to power for more than one term in the last 20 years. The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress in about 130 seats. A triangular contest may emerge in about 50 other seats, where rebel candidates from both the parties are in the fray, refusing to step down in favour of the official nominees. There are 830 independent candidates as well.

Counting will take place on December 11 for Rajasthan and four other states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, taking part in this round of Assembly elections.