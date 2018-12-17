Assembly elections results: Nath, Gehlot, Baghel to take oath; top updates

Almost a week after the results of the 5-state Assembly results were declared, the Congress chief minister-designates of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will take the oath of office today. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be another show of Opposition unity as several regional leaders have been invited to Bhopal, Jaipur and Raipur. Preparations are in full swing and arrangements are being made for security, dais, seating and pandal at respective venues.

Congress leaders Gehlot and Sachin Pilot would take oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan respectively at Jaipur's Albert Hall.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Kamal Nath will take the oath of office at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. will take the oath of office at Science College Ground in Raipur.

Here are top 10 developments on Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and results

1. Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot's oath-taking ceremony

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will take oath as Rajasthan chief minister at 10:30 am. Sachin Pilot pilot will also take oath as deputy chief minister. The ceremony will take place at the iconic Albert Hall. Several senior Congress leaders and hundreds of party workers are expected to attend the event. "Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other leaders will attend the ceremony," Gehlot said. Oath-taking ceremonies are usually organised at the Raj Bhawan. However, the function in 2003 and 2013, when Vasundhara Raje took oath as chief minister, was held at Janpath outside the Rajasthan Assembly building. And this time, Albert Hall has been decided as the venue for the event. Seating arrangements are being made to accommodate about 11,000 people. Nearly 2,000 VIP guests will attend the function.





2. Kamal Nath's oath-taking ceremony

Congress stalwart will take the oath of office at 1:30 pm at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal and the ceremony would be preceded by an all-religion prayer meeting. Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath-taking ceremony and leave the venue promptly. Meanwhile, and Kamal Nath would be addressing the gathering.

Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza said that among the UPA leaders expected to be present are former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda.



3. Bhupesh Baghel's oath-taking ceremony

Congress' chief minister-designate will take the oath of office at 4.30 pm today at Science College Ground in Raipur. Baghel, MLA from Patan constituency and state Congress chief, was named as next chief minister of Chhattisgarh at CLP meeting.

4. Show of Opposition unity at the oath-taking ceremonies

From Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders to TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Congress has invited leaders from across the political spectrum, showcasing Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2018. Apart from party chief and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ms Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were invited for the event.

In a sign of thaw in the relations between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan chief minister.

Singh confirmed that the Congress invited the party to attend Gehlot's oath-taking ceremony. "The invitation was for party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I will attend the function on his behalf," Singh said.

5. Mamata Banerjee to give the ceremonies a skip

In contrast to the warmth shown by the TMC supremo on Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao and M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee has decided to give oath-taking ceremonies of Congress party leaders a miss. Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi will be representing the party at the event "I have been directed by the party chief (Banerjee) to be present at Monday's swearing-in programme," Trivedi said.





6. Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh election result

Giving a massive blow to the BJP, Congress wrested power from the saffron outfit decisively in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the contest was close in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls where the Congress wrested power from the BJP but in a nail-biting fight. In 230-member Assembly of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. Congress got a massive majority in 90-member Vidhan Sabha of Chhattisgarh where the party won 68 seats, and the BJP got just 15 seats and the remaining seats went to others including BSP 2 and Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh won 5 seats.

In Rajasthan where the poll was held in 199 seats out of 200, the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. BSP got 6, CPM 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 1, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3, and Independents 13.

Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4.

7. promises to waive off farm loan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Bhupesh that a loan waiver for farmers will be announced in the first meeting of the new state Cabinet.

"Promises made by Congress president to farmers will be our first priority. To probe the conspiracy behind the Jhiram valley incident will also be our priority," he said.

"Our focus will be on the welfare of farmers, tribals, youth, women and small traders."

The Congress' manifesto had promised to waive the loans of farmers within 10 days of coming to power.

8. To choose CM, Rahul used hi-tech, democratic solution

Rahul Gandhi used a novel way to seek his party workers' opinion on the chief minister candidates. An audio message from Gandhi had gone to 703,000 party workers across the three states, in which they were asked to name their chief ministerial choice.

9. KCR took oath as Telangana CM on Dec 13

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a massive victory in the December 7 assembly elections, was sworn-in on December 13 as the chief minister of Telangana for a second straight term. Along with Rao, party MLC Mohammed Mehmood Ali, who was deputy chief minister in the previous TRS government, took oath as a minister. In the December 7 elections, the TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, trouncing the Congress-led 'Praja Kutami', which ended up with a tally of 21.





10. Rahul Gandhi chooses experience over youth

With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul chose to play safe by going with the old guard in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as he selected veterans Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot for the posts of chief minister. Sources said amid a clear tussle between the old guard and the young turks in the party for the top slot in the states, Gandhi opted for experience as the Congress merely touched the simple majority mark with the help of allies and independents in both the states. Despite the stiff challenge to the veterans from Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress chief finally passed the test of brokering peace.