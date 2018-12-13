Rajasthan, MP poll result: Rahul 'picks' Kamal Nath, Gehlot; top updates

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has picked and as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to sources as quoted by several TV channels. This development comes after India's grand-old party delivered a severe blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Hindi strongholds of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, months ahead of the General due in 2019. The Congress pipped BJP in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. While the Congress won with a resounding victory in Chhattisgarh, bagging 68 seats, the two parties were locked in a nail-biting contest in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress finally emerging as the victor.

Top 10 developments on Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly results 2018:

1. Gandhi holds meetings with Rajasthan CM hopefuls

In Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi held one-on-one meetings with CM hopefuls and before taking a final call. The details of the meeting, which lasted 10-15 minutes, were not disclosed to the media.





ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers in states to tell their CM choice

Meanwhile, ​ arrived at the residence of Rahul Gandhi at around 4 pm on Thursday, according to ANI reports, even as the official announcement of chief ministers' names was awaited.



As per tradition, the Congress has left the final call on the chief minister's post to the party president. Rahul Gandhi will soon meet Madhya Pradesh party leaders and top contenders for the CM post -- and Jyyotiaditya Scindia.

According to reports, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal have objected to Kamal Nath being appointed as Madhya Pradesh CM because of his association with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. According to India Today, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa said: "We will make Congress realise their mistake."



3. To choose CM, Rahul uses hi-tech, democratic solution

Rahul Gandhi used a novel way to seek his party workers' opinion on the candidates. Over the last 24 hours, an audio message from Gandhi had gone to 703,000 party workers across the three states, in which they were asked to name their chief ministerial choice.





ALSO READ: Congress does reality check on keeping poll promises after 3-state victory

In the audio message, he is heard congratulating the leaders for the party's victory in the assembly in the three heartland states.

"Now I want to ask you a vital question: Who should be the Please mention just one name.

I'm the only person who would know whom you are naming. No one in the party will know. Please speak after the beep".

4. Congress MLAs to meet in MP at 4 pm

The newly-elected Congress MLAs will meet at 4 pm on Thursday to choose their Legislature Party leader. Madhya Pradesh party chief Kamal Nath and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who headed the party's poll committee during the just-concluded Assembly polls, are expected to be present.





ALSO READ: Local factors worked against BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh election: Pradhan

5. Amit Shah chairs meeting on defeat in Assembly elections

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi to discuss BJP's defeat. The meeting, which began at 2 pm, is expected to continue for the next seven hours. During the meeting, Shah, along with state presidents and in-charges of BJP, will plan the party's agenda for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.





Bharatiya Janata Party office bearers meeting is underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/XXdgERYYWR — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

6. Chhattisgarh to get a new CM soon

In Chhattisgarh, the 68 Congress MLAs have unanimously left it to Rahul Gandhi to decide on the new According to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharg,e Gandhi had asked him to ascertain the views of the MLAs as well. Chhattisgarh Congress president and Pattan MLA and outgoing leader of Opposition TS Singh Deo are front-runners for the chief minister’s job.





ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh poll result: Congress ends BJP's 15-year rule; wins 68 seats

7. Rahul Gandhi's dilemma over 'experience vs youth'

The Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution authorising Rahul Gandhi to take the final decision on the CM candidate.

— Ashok Gehlot

is All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary. He was made in charge of the Rajya Sabha election for Gujarat in August 2017. Ashok Gehlot was also the Congress general secretary in charge of the 2017 Gujarat assembly election. Under his leadership, the Congress's tally rose from 61 in 2012 to 77 in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

Gehlot is a two-term chief minister of Rajasthan. This may go in his favour as he is an experienced leader.

Ashok Gehlot, 67, has an edge over Sachin Pilot, 41, in terms of age.

— Sachin Pilot:

If Rahul picks youth over experience, would get the top post. By virtue of he being the Congress Rajasthan president, the party went to election under the Sachin Pilot's leadership. He shares a major share of the Congress's share of victory in the state.

8. Sources say Kamal Nath will be given the top job.

Sources said the state party chief Kamal Nath-who has earlier served as a Union minister would be the next chief minister of the state.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was the other claimant for the CM’s job, had on Wednesday said, "It will be a privilege if given the chance to become CM of Madhya Pradesh."

At the meeting, however, Arif Aqueel proposed Kamal Nath’s name, and former CM Digvijay Singh seconded the proposal, said sources.

9. KCR takes oath as Telangana CM

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a massive victory in the December 7 assembly elections, was sworn-in Thursday as the chief minister of Telangana for a second straight term. Along with Rao, party MLC Mohammed Mehmood Ali, who was deputy chief minister in the previous TRS government, took oath as a minister. In the December 7 elections, the TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, trouncing the Congress-led 'Praja Kutami', which ended up with a tally of 21.

10. Congress wins big in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

The Congress, which had a disastrous performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and suffered successive defeats in various Assembly elections, smiled for the first time defeating the BJP in a direct contest in three crucial states. The battle in Rajasthan was won by the Congress, which has bagged 99 seats, while the ruling BJP won 73 seats. Congress later got the support of independent candidates and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party. In Chhatisgarh Congress bagged 68 seats. Meanwhile, MP was a tough nut to crack. The two national parties see-sawed for almost 24 hours before Congress finally emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats. It got the backing of SP and BSP, who wished to corner BJP.



