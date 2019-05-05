Shadow of Jat agitation looms large on Lok Sabha polls in Haryana

On February 20, 2016, when the town of Rohtak was burning with violent pro-reservation Jat mobs on the rampage, three people belonging to three different communities saw their lives and outlook towards each other change forever.

The tragedy that struck their lives that day translated into disgust for each other’s communities – the kind of vengeance and hatred, the shadow of which looms large on the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections scheduled later this year. Krishan Gopal Saini (54) — a member of the Saini community, a backward caste that comprises five per cent of ...