BJP ignores ally, bets on old war horse for victory in Gujarat's Ghosi

In the 1980s, there used to be a minister called Kalpnath Rai. A former Socialist and a firebrand follower of Ram Manohar Lohia, he became famous for describing Rajiv Gandhi as ‘heera’ (diamond).

In the prevalent atmosphere of sycophancy – you had to praise your leader loudly and publicly if you wanted to be noticed from among the 400-odd MPs the Congress had in 1984 – this paid off. He became a minister. His stint as MP from the Ghosi constituency – which he represented four times in the Lok Sabha – is still discussed by voters in Eastern Uttar Pradesh ...