Is Sunny Deol's 2.5-kg hand dangling from someone else's 56-inch chest?

It’s 8 am and people wait outside Gurudwara Shri Barth Sahib for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Gurdaspur candidate, actor Sunny Deol, to arrive and kick off his day’s campaigning after paying his respects at the shrine. A possé of Punjab police, a sniffer dog, and BJP supporters are there.

No sign of Deol. He appears at 10.30 am sporting a kurta and blue turban and surrounded by 10 SWAT team personnel. After 10 minutes inside the gurudwara, he leaves in a Range Rover, peeping out from the sunroof to wave to the crowd and leaving in a storm of dust ...