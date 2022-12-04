JUST IN
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Phase-2 polling in 93 seats on Monday
Business Standard

Target 151: BJP sets eyes on the prize in Gujarat Assembly elections

The greatest solace for the BJP was the Congress' inability to mount a robust campaign. But a bigger imponderable was how the Aam Aadmi Party would fare

BJP | Gujarat | Gujarat elections

Radhika Ramaseshan  |  Ahmedabad (Gujarat) 

BJP chalked up the highest score of 127 in 2002 in the first polls led by PM Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fixated on realising one goal in the Gujarat elections: winning 151 seats. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was the first to wave the figure at a media conclave in Mumbai on November 5. As Goyal’s claim gained traction and the figure became a buzzword in the Gujarat BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed his seal of ratification at a meeting in Bhuj on November 27.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 20:48 IST

