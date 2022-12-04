Target 151: BJP sets eyes on the prize in Gujarat Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fixated on realising one goal in the elections: winning 151 seats. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was the first to wave the figure at a media conclave in Mumbai on November 5. As Goyal’s claim gained traction and the figure became a buzzword in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed his seal of ratification at a meeting in Bhuj on November 27.