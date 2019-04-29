Tatas' election expenditure rises more than 20 times since 2014

The Tata group, through its electoral trust, is learnt to have contributed Rs 500-600 crore towards the 2019 Lok Sabha (LS) elections, pushing up its poll expenditure by more than 20 times since 2014. In the financial year 2014-15, it disbursed Rs 25.11 crore to political parties, according to official filings made by Progressive Electoral Trust, the Tata group’s election funding vehicle.

For the ongoing elections, it has made contributions to all national parties, with the biggest chunk going to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The electoral trust distributes the contribution ...